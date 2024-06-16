Left Menu

Israeli Military chief calls for drafting ultra-orthodox

There has been a debate in Israel for years over whether or not to end draft deferments for Ultra-Orthodox who study Tora in yeshivas.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 22:45 IST
Israeli Military chief calls for drafting ultra-orthodox
IDF Chief of Staff Lt General Herti Halevi (Photo/IDF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 16 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt General Herti Halevi spoke out in favour of drafting Ultra-Orthodox Israelis into the Israeli military when he held a situation assessment and tour of the central Gaza Strip on Friday. "We want to expand the base [of people available for military service] as much as possible," said the Chief of Staff. "I tell you that there is an opportunity for change in ultra-Orthodox society as well, not extensive enough, but there is a desire for change. We want to go forward not because it's beautiful, first of all because we have to. The battalion we are building today, which holds a sector in the Jordan Valley, holds a sector in Judea and Samaria, holds a defensive sector here."

"Each regular regiment like this, which we establish, is ultra-Orthodox, it removes the call-up of many thousands of reservists thanks to compulsory regularisation," continued Halevi. He also said that today there is a "clear need" for extra manpower and therefore "we strongly encourage it, and we want to do it Right."

"Now, people do it, and I know it's hard, by the way it's completely natural, someone who's already close to eight months for a bit of a break," said the Chief of Staff about all of the Israelis who were called up for continuous reserve military duty since the Hamas massacre of October 7. There has been a debate in Israel for years over whether or not to end draft deferments for Ultra-Orthodox who study Tora in yeshivas. Over time, the deferments become de facto exemptions. Since October 7, the sentiment in the country in favour of drafting the Ultra-Orthodox has grown. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024