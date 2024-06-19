Left Menu

35,851 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza since October

Since the start of the Iron Swords war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, 35,851 humanitarian aid trucks were transferred to Gaza.

A humanitarian truck enters Gaza Strip (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 19 (ANI/TPS): Since the start of the Iron Swords war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, 35,851 humanitarian aid trucks were transferred to Gaza, reported the Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip).

If you were to park all of these trucks end to end, they would stretch for 819.95 kilometers.

This is longer than the distance from Paris France to Milan Italy. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

