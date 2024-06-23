Left Menu

Official Hajj delegation returns to UAE

This marks the completion of the delegation's duties following the safe return of all 6,228 male and female pilgrims.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 11:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 23 (ANI/WAM): The official Hajj delegation of the UAE, represented by the UAE Pilgrims' Affairs Office, returned to the UAE today through Zayed International Airport. This marks the completion of the delegation's duties following the safe return of all 6,228 male and female pilgrims.

Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat, and Head of the UAE Pilgrims' Affairs Office, confirmed the delegation's arrival. He expressed gratitude for the delegation's successful mission in serving the pilgrims during their stay in the Holy Lands, commending the office's committees for their high efficiency in ensuring the happiness and safety of the pilgrims. Al Darei also extended his thanks to the UAE's wise leadership, spearheaded by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his continuous support and directives to provide all necessary resources for the pilgrims' welfare. (ANI/WAM)

