Nepal: Indian aid supports construction of dormitory at Monastic School

The foundation stone for the construction of the Dormitory Building for Lowo Nyiphug Namdrol Norbuling Monastic School was laid on Friday jointly by Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal and Tasi Nharbu Gurung, Chairman, Lomanthang Rural Municipality, the Indian Embassy in Nepal informed in a press release. The dormitory is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance at the project cost of NRs 41.40 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation'. Political representatives, government officials, social workers, and representatives of the Monastic school management were also present on this occasion.

The Government of India grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' is being utilized for the construction of a floor dormitory building with other facilities for this Monastic school. The project is taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal, the release added. This project is being implemented through Lomanthang Rural Municipality, Mustang. The project is an important example of the robust development partnership between India and Nepal.

Chairman, Lomanthang Rural Municipality and Chairman, Lowo Nyiphug Namdrol Norbuling Monastic School and Political representatives in their remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in the upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors. The new building would be useful in providing better education and accommodation facilities to the students of Lowo Nyiphug Namdrol Norbuling Monastic School in Lomanthang Rural Municipality, Mustang and would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of education and religious care and helping in preserving their culture and tradition in this region, it also said.

Since 2003, the Government of India has taken up over 551 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 490 projects. Amongst these, 59 projects are in Gandaki Province in various sectors, including 17 projects in Mustang. In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal. Amongst these, 119 ambulances and 40 school buses have been gifted in Gandaki Province, including 11 ambulances and 5 school buses provided in Mustang District.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people, augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sectors, the embassy also said. (ANI)

