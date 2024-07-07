Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates UK PM Keir Starmer on Landmark Election Win

Rahul Gandhi congratulates UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Labour Party's electoral win, highlighting their focus on growth, equality, and social services. He also commends Rishi Sunak and acknowledges the defeat of the Conservative party in UK's general elections, emphasizing the importance of resilience in democracy.

UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer (Photo/X@Keir_Starmer). Image Credit: ANI
In an admirable display of diplomatic respect, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi extended his heartfelt congratulations to United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his remarkable electoral victory. The Labour Party's triumph was attributed to their emphasis on economic growth with equality, stronger social services, and community empowerment, resonating well with the UK populace.

In his congratulatory letter, Gandhi stated, 'Your campaign's focus on economic growth with equality, better opportunities for all through stronger social services, and community empowerment clearly struck a chord with the people of the UK, reflecting their aspirations for a brighter future. I extend my heartiest congratulations on your significant achievement.'

Gandhi further remarked on the similarities in their political ideals, expressing his belief in the power of a politics that prioritizes people. He also looked forward to the strengthening of bilateral ties between India and the UK under Starmer's leadership, while wishing him success in his tenure.

Additionally, Gandhi expressed his commiserations to the Conservative party, led by Rishi Sunak, acknowledging their electoral defeat. 'Victories and setbacks are both inevitable parts of the journey in a democracy, and we must take both in our stride,' he said, also praising Sunak's public service and efforts in fostering India-UK relations.

