Global Celebrations Mark 89th Birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama

The Tibetan community worldwide celebrated the 89th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama with vibrant festivities, cultural performances, and prayers in Shimla. The spiritual leader is a symbol of hope and unity for Tibetans. The celebrations underscored the Dalai Lama's significant influence and teachings on non-violence and compassion.

Updated: 07-07-2024 08:51 IST
Tibetan community in exile celebrate birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The global Tibetan community came together today to celebrate the 89th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama, with especially vibrant festivities in Shimla. Tibetan and Hindu-Buddhist communities gathered to honor the spiritual leader through cultural performances and prayers.

Chief Representative Officer of the Central Tibetan Administration, Tsewang Phuntsok, highlighted the Dalai Lama's profound influence during remarks to ANI. "Today, not only here in Shimla, but globally, the Tibetan community is celebrating His Holiness Dalai Lama's 89th birthday," Phuntsok stated, emphasizing the widespread reverence for the Dalai Lama's teachings on non-violence and compassion.

In Shimla, the celebrations featured long-life prayers for the Dalai Lama and showcased the diverse heritage of Tibetan and Indian communities through artistic performances. Monks, students, and locals united to express their respect and gratitude. Phuntsok remarked, "His Holiness Dalai Lama is everything for the Tibetan people, the living Buddha. We pray for his long life daily."

Similar celebrations in Dharamshala reinforced the bonds within the Tibetan community and demonstrated the deep admiration for the Dalai Lama that transcends borders and cultures. As the sun set, prayers for his long life echoed through Shimla's serene hills, symbolizing the profound spiritual connection and unity among those who gathered.

