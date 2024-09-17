Left Menu

India and Australia Deepen Partnership with Focus on Education and Economic Growth

India and Australia are strengthening their partnership, emphasizing education and economic growth. Lisa Singh and Victoria's Premier Jacinta Allan highlight the growing Indian diaspora, renewable energy cooperation, and shared values as cornerstones of this evolving relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 10:01 IST
India and Australia Deepen Partnership with Focus on Education and Economic Growth
Lisa Singh discusses the strengthening India-Australia relationship driven by shared values. (Photo: X/ @ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Australia are swiftly deepening their partnership, with a strong focus on education and economic growth. Lisa Singh, CEO of the Australia India Institute, lauded the strengthening ties between the two nations, highlighting the role of the Indian diaspora and government efforts in nurturing this relationship. "We are certainly a lot closer as partners today than we were ten or twenty years ago," Singh remarked, attributing this progress to collaboration across various sectors.

Singh further underscored the significance of people-to-people connections, especially noting the growing Indian community in Australia, which now numbers one million. "The glue between Australia and India is really its people... and those that want to engage in business with India to understand its economic rise," she noted, highlighting the complementary strengths of both nations in areas such as clean energy and education. Victoria's Premier Jacinta Allan echoed these sentiments during her visit to India, describing the India-Australia relationship as "incredibly strong." She noted that Victoria hosts the highest number of Indian-born Australian residents and international students, making education a pivotal aspect of bilateral ties.

Allan emphasized, "Education is an incredibly important part of our community and economy," stressing the importance of ongoing collaboration between Indian and Victorian educational institutions. She also outlined shared economic priorities, particularly in renewable energy, transport infrastructure, and housing, as key areas for collaboration between India and Australia. "We have a lot in common in terms of values but also our priority growth areas in terms of renewable energy and building better transport connections," Allan said.

During her visit, Premier Allan engaged with women leaders to discuss creating more opportunities for women in both countries. She emphasized that enhancing education and economic opportunities for women would benefit both nations. "We all want the best for our kids, strong communities, and great education outcomes," she added. Both Singh and Allan agree that the growing partnership between India and Australia is built on shared values and the mutual benefits of increased collaboration in education, business, and renewable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024