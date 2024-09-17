India and Australia Deepen Partnership with Focus on Education and Economic Growth

India and Australia are swiftly deepening their partnership, with a strong focus on education and economic growth. Lisa Singh, CEO of the Australia India Institute, lauded the strengthening ties between the two nations, highlighting the role of the Indian diaspora and government efforts in nurturing this relationship. "We are certainly a lot closer as partners today than we were ten or twenty years ago," Singh remarked, attributing this progress to collaboration across various sectors.

Singh further underscored the significance of people-to-people connections, especially noting the growing Indian community in Australia, which now numbers one million. "The glue between Australia and India is really its people... and those that want to engage in business with India to understand its economic rise," she noted, highlighting the complementary strengths of both nations in areas such as clean energy and education. Victoria's Premier Jacinta Allan echoed these sentiments during her visit to India, describing the India-Australia relationship as "incredibly strong." She noted that Victoria hosts the highest number of Indian-born Australian residents and international students, making education a pivotal aspect of bilateral ties.

Allan emphasized, "Education is an incredibly important part of our community and economy," stressing the importance of ongoing collaboration between Indian and Victorian educational institutions. She also outlined shared economic priorities, particularly in renewable energy, transport infrastructure, and housing, as key areas for collaboration between India and Australia. "We have a lot in common in terms of values but also our priority growth areas in terms of renewable energy and building better transport connections," Allan said.

During her visit, Premier Allan engaged with women leaders to discuss creating more opportunities for women in both countries. She emphasized that enhancing education and economic opportunities for women would benefit both nations. "We all want the best for our kids, strong communities, and great education outcomes," she added. Both Singh and Allan agree that the growing partnership between India and Australia is built on shared values and the mutual benefits of increased collaboration in education, business, and renewable energy.

