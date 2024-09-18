Mary Millben Enthusiastic About Modi's US Visit Amidst Critical Harris Administration

Acclaimed African-American singer Mary Millben voiced her excitement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the United States on November 21. Millben noted that the current administration under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris has shown a critical stance toward India, which she expects to persist if Harris becomes President.

Former President Donald Trump recently announced that he will meet with PM Modi next week during the latter's visit to the US. Millben hailed this decision, stating, "It was wonderful to hear President Trump this evening in Flint, Michigan, announce that he'll be meeting with Prime Minister Modi during the United Nations week in New York. This will be a great opportunity for President Trump and Modi to reacquaint."

She emphasized that both leaders prioritize their countries, suggesting a significant discussion lies ahead. "[Former] President Trump advocates 'America First', just like Prime Minister Modi is a proponent of 'India First'. Therefore, their meeting is likely to strengthen the US-India relationship," Millben noted. She also highlighted that Trump's second term could further bolster ties and address the Indian-American community's concerns.

Millben contrasted Trump's term with the current administration, noting that US-India relations were robust during Trump's presidency. She said, "The Trump administration provided a level of protection and solidarity with India, which I believe will intensify if he wins a second term."

She asserted that Trump would act decisively from day one to enhance US-India relations. "The Indian-American community can be assured that Trump's second term will focus on strengthening ties with India," she said.

Millben underlined the importance of experience for effective governance, subtly pointing to Harris's inexperience compared to Trump. "Experience comes with acumen. Aspiring is still learning; the Oval Office cannot be a classroom," she remarked.

She concluded by expressing anticipation for future remarks and meetings, "I look forward to hearing the President and Prime Minister's remarks after this meeting and seeing my friend, Prime Minister Modi, next week in New York for the United Nations week."

(With inputs from agencies.)