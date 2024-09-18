Excitement Builds For PM Modi's U.S. Visit Amid Strengthening India-U.S. Ties

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the United States approaches, anticipation is mounting among the Indian community in the country. Prominent Indian-American business leader Sant Singh Chatwal emphasized India's burgeoning global presence, pointing to its rapid advancement over the past decade. 'It's a very important visit because India is booming now and everyone in the world wants a great relationship with it. Even when President Trump was in power, he built a very good relationship with India,' Chatwal told ANI in New York.

Chatwal further noted the strong ties Vice President Kamala Harris holds with India through her maternal heritage. 'I just met her recently; she is pro-India. She loves India. America will always try to maintain a good relationship with India, strategically, to maintain the balance in the world,' he added.

Celebrated African-American singer Mary Millben also expressed excitement for Modi's visit, set to start on September 21. Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to meet Modi during this visit. 'It was wonderful to hear President Trump this evening in Flint, Michigan, announce that he'll be meeting with Prime Minister Modi as the Prime Minister travels to the United States for the United Nations week in New York next week. This will be a great opportunity for President Trump and the Prime Minister to reacquaint,' she said.

During his trip from September 21 to 23, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly. Hosted by President Joe Biden, the Quad Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, will review recent progress and set the agenda for the Indo-Pacific region's development goals. India's agreement to host the next Quad Summit in 2025 underscores its commitment to these efforts.

Modi's address to the UNGA on September 23 will focus on 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow,' attracting numerous global leaders. Concurrently, he will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders to discuss mutual interests. On September 22, Modi will address the Indian community in New York and meet with CEOs of leading U.S.-based firms to boost collaborations in AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology. The visit exemplifies the Biden-Harris Administration's prioritization of the Quad's institutionalization and continued coordination at all governmental levels.

