Expo Al Dhaid Gears Up for Al Asayl Exhibition 2024: A Hub for Hunting and Equestrian Enthusiasts

Expo Al Dhaid is preparing for the third edition of the 'Al Asayl Exhibition 2024' from September 26-29. Organized by Expo Centre Sharjah, the event will gather over 3,000 visitors, featuring more than 250 renowned companies specializing in equestrian and falconry supplies, along with educational workshops and a falcon auction.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], September 19 (ANI/WAM): Expo Al Dhaid has announced the preparations for the third edition of the 'Al Asayl Exhibition 2024,' set to take place from September 26-29. The event, aimed at hunting and equestrian sports enthusiasts, is expected to attract over 3,000 visitors.

Organized by the Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition will feature participation from over 250 renowned companies specializing in equestrian and falconry equipment and supplies. This year's edition has secured attention from official clubs and government associations, solidifying its position as a central hub for equestrian and falconry enthusiasts.

A highlight of the exhibition is the Falcon Auction, drawing enthusiasts from the UAE and abroad. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasized the exhibition's role in preserving national heritage and bolstering Sharjah's tourism sector. The event also serves as a platform for sharing expertise, promoting products, and driving industry growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

