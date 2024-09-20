Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey Unite Hollywood A-Listers in Michigan Town Hall

In a critical town hall event held in battleground Michigan, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and media mogul Oprah Winfrey engaged in a dialogue covering a range of crucial issues, from immigration and the economy to reproductive rights and gun violence prevention. The conversation, dubbed 'Unite for America,' was conducted in a format resembling Winfrey's former talk show and was livestreamed to include around 400 audience members both in-person and virtually.

'It is so good to be with Oprah for a town hall to speak directly with Americans about the issues on their minds in this election,' Harris expressed in a post on X. The Democratic candidate further emphasized, 'There is so much at stake in this election, and, ultimately, the question before us is: What kind of country do we want to live in? The beauty of a democracy, as long as we can hold on to it, is that each of us has the power to answer that question.'

The event also featured prominent celebrities such as Ben Stiller, Jennifer Lopez, Bryan Cranston, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Julia Roberts, and Meryl Streep. Discussions revolved around personal experiences with reproductive access and gun violence. Addressing the latter, Harris stressed the need for common-sense gun laws while supporting the Second Amendment. The latest polls reveal Harris leading against former President Trump in key battleground states, signaling rising voter support ahead of the November 5 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)