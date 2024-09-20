HBCOP Urges UN Investigation Into Communal Violence in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad (HBCOP), the largest minority organization in Bangladesh, has urged the United Nations to investigate communal violence against minorities in the country. Monindro Kumar Nath, Acting General Secretary of the HBCOP, told ANI that the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been requested to organize a fair and impartial investigation into these atrocities.

'A total of 2,010 incidents of communal violence have occurred in 68 districts and cities of Bangladesh from the afternoon of August 4 to August 20,' Nath stated. He added that nine people lost their lives, and 69 places of worship were attacked, vandalized, and set ablaze.

In these violent episodes, four women suffered torture, rape, and gang rape. Additionally, 915 houses and 953 business establishments were attacked, looted, and set on fire. Nath detailed that one house, as well as 21 land and business establishments, were occupied, and 38 individuals sustained injuries.

The unrest followed a student-led movement that led to the ousting of Sheikh Hasina from her role as Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Over 600 lives were lost during weeks of intense protests. Nath, an HBCOP delegation member, visited northern Bangladesh in August. Sheikh Hasina fled to India, resulting in an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

The interim government invited the UN Human Rights Office to conduct a fact-finding mission to investigate alleged human rights violations from July 1 to August 15. The UN stated the mission aims to establish facts, pinpoint responsibilities, analyze root causes, and offer recommendations to prevent recurrence. The UN emphasized the importance of addressing past human rights abuses to ensure justice and prevent further violence.

