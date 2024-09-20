Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Crucial Presidential Election Amid Economic Recovery Efforts

Sri Lankans vote this weekend to elect the country's 10th president, the first since the 2022 economic crisis. Current President Ranil Wickremesinghe faces stiff competition from Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Sajith Premadasa. Economic recovery remains a key issue, with 38 candidates in the race.

Sri Lanka election 2024 (Photo/X@RW_SRILANKA_. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankans are set to vote this Saturday to elect the nation's 10th president, marking the first presidential election since the economic crisis of 2022, according to Al Jazeera. The crisis led to food and fuel shortages, prompting former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country in July 2022.

Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who assumed office following Rajapaksa's departure, seeks re-election amid stiff competition from Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party (JVP) and Sajith Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party (SJB). Voting will take place across 13,134 polling stations from 7 am to 4 pm local time.

Among the 38 candidates vying for the top position, Wickremesinghe faces criticism despite his efforts to stabilize the economy. Opponents argue he belongs to the political elite responsible for the 2022 crisis. Economic recovery remains a critical issue, influencing voter sentiment as online data shows Dissanayake leading with 40%, followed by Premadasa and Wickremesinghe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

