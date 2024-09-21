Left Menu

Indian Embassy Staff Member in US Passes Away, Swift Efforts to Bring Mortal Remains to India

The Indian Embassy in the US announced the passing of a staff member on September 18. Efforts are underway to swiftly transfer the mortal remains to India, while respecting the family's privacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Indian Embassy in the United States reported the death of a mission staff member on September 18. The embassy is coordinating with relevant agencies and the family to expedite the return of the mortal remains to India.

'With deep regret, we confirm that a member of the Embassy of India passed away on the evening of September 18, 2024,' stated the Indian Embassy. They assured that all necessary arrangements are being made for the swift transfer of the mortal remains.

The embassy noted that further details about the deceased have not been disclosed to respect the family's privacy. 'Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time of grief,' the statement added. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

