UAE-Uzbekistan Collaboration: Transformative Retreat Sparks Strategic Developments

The UAE-Uzbekistan Government Knowledge Exchange Retreat, attended by high-profile leaders, focused on enhancing bilateral strategic partnerships through knowledge exchange and transformative projects, aiming to drive sustainable development and improve quality of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 28 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, together with Saida Mirziyoyeva, Assistant to the President of Uzbekistan, and Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, participated in the UAE-Uzbekistan Government Knowledge Exchange Retreat in Tashkent on Friday. The retreat focused on knowledge exchange and expanding the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasized the UAE's commitment to building effective global partnerships under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. He highlighted the significant results achieved through the UAE-Uzbekistan partnership, which serves as a model for international collaboration. He noted that the cooperation aims to advance sustainable development, enhance government systems, and improve people's quality of life in both countries.

During the event, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, discussed the evolution of the UAE-Uzbekistan partnership, which has led to notable achievements in 41 sectors since its inception in 2019. The retreat covered key areas such as investment, economic growth, digital transformation, and community development, aimed at fostering a brighter future for both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

