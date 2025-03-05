India Leads Global South in Climate Action at World Sustainable Development Summit 2025

The Global South is at the forefront of the climate agenda, with the world now looking to India as a leader in sustainable development. Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Sh. Bhupender Yadav, reaffirmed India’s commitment to climate action at the inaugural session of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2025, organized by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). This year’s summit, themed "Partnerships for Accelerating Sustainable Development and Climate Solutions," brought together global leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss strategies for tackling climate change.

Among the key dignitaries present at the event were Prime Minister of Guyana, HE Brigadier Mark Phillip, and HE Ms. Marina Silva, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Brazil. Addressing the summit, Union Minister Sh. Yadav emphasized the critical role of the Global South in driving climate discourse, stressing the need for increased ambition, collaboration, and decisive action at the international level.

India’s Leadership in Climate Action

Sh. Yadav highlighted India’s success in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 7.93% in 2020, a testament to the nation’s proactive approach to climate mitigation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has spearheaded transformative global initiatives, including:

International Solar Alliance (ISA) – promoting solar energy adoption worldwide.

Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) – enhancing global disaster resilience.

Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) – advocating for sustainable consumption and eco-friendly practices.

India’s dedication to sustainability extends beyond human interests. The Minister underscored the necessity of addressing speciesism—a concept that, like racism, prioritizes human interests over ecosystems and biodiversity. True sustainability, he emphasized, can only be achieved when policies incorporate wildlife conservation and ecosystem restoration.

Call for Climate Justice and Equity

As the Global South faces the brunt of climate change impacts while also offering nature-based solutions, Sh. Yadav called on developed nations to fulfill their financial and technological commitments under the Paris Agreement. He stressed the need to enhance Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to reflect both challenges and opportunities in global climate action.

The Minister also addressed the pressing need for increased climate adaptation finance, referencing the UNEP Adaptation Gap Report, which highlights the urgency of scaling up adaptation efforts. He urged for stronger financial mechanisms to protect vulnerable regions, build resilience, and safeguard livelihoods worldwide.

India’s Vision for a Sustainable Future

Sh. Yadav outlined India’s long-term goal to become a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, with a target of net-zero emissions by 2070. He highlighted key milestones:

36% reduction in emission intensity of GDP (2005-2020), progressing toward a 45% reduction target by 2030.

Union Budget 2025 prioritizing energy security, clean energy expansion, and domestic manufacturing of green technologies.

The Minister stressed that climate action cannot be fragmented and must align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He called for strong global partnerships to tackle interconnected challenges such as poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation. Furthermore, he advocated for reforms in global governance to ensure that equity and justice remain central to climate negotiations.

A Unified Global South for Climate Action

Acknowledging TERI’s pivotal role in uniting the Global South, Sh. Yadav commended its leadership in driving climate action. He emphasized the need for multi-sectoral partnerships to accelerate the transition toward a sustainable, low-carbon future.

The summit was attended by Sh. Nitin Desai, Chairman, TERI, Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI, along with leading environmental experts, dignitaries, and policymakers. Discussions at the event reinforced the importance of collaborative global efforts to build a resilient and sustainable world.