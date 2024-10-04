Street Crimes Surge in Karachi: 100 Deaths, 700 Injuries in Nine Months

Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, is grappling with an alarming surge in street crime, culminating in the tragic milestone of 100 street crime-related deaths over the past nine months. The latest fatality was a 25-year-old factory worker, identified as Faisal, who was shot while resisting a robbery late Wednesday night in the Surjani Town area.

Despite relentless reporting and increasing public concern, street crime remains pervasive in the city. Karachi's residents are continually victimized by robberies and gun violence, resulting in fatalities and injuries, with victims often losing valuables like phones, cash, and motorcycles, as per The News International.

Local media reports indicate that more than 50,000 criminal incidents, including over 35,000 vehicle thefts and 15,000 mobile phone robberies, have plagued Karachi in the first eight months of 2024. These crimes have inflicted significant financial losses on citizens, yet official data from the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee remains pending for September, underscoring the urgent need for effective intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)