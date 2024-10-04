Left Menu

Street Crimes Surge in Karachi: 100 Deaths, 700 Injuries in Nine Months

Karachi faces a severe street crime wave, marking 100 deaths in nine months. The latest victim, a young factory worker, was killed during a robbery in Surjani Town. Over 50,000 criminal incidents, including robberies and vehicle thefts, have occurred this year, with citizens frequently falling victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:03 IST
Street Crimes Surge in Karachi: 100 Deaths, 700 Injuries in Nine Months
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, is grappling with an alarming surge in street crime, culminating in the tragic milestone of 100 street crime-related deaths over the past nine months. The latest fatality was a 25-year-old factory worker, identified as Faisal, who was shot while resisting a robbery late Wednesday night in the Surjani Town area.

Despite relentless reporting and increasing public concern, street crime remains pervasive in the city. Karachi's residents are continually victimized by robberies and gun violence, resulting in fatalities and injuries, with victims often losing valuables like phones, cash, and motorcycles, as per The News International.

Local media reports indicate that more than 50,000 criminal incidents, including over 35,000 vehicle thefts and 15,000 mobile phone robberies, have plagued Karachi in the first eight months of 2024. These crimes have inflicted significant financial losses on citizens, yet official data from the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee remains pending for September, underscoring the urgent need for effective intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024