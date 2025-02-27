Capture of Notorious Maoist Marks Victory for Law Enforcement in Jharkhand

A significant breakthrough in police operations saw the arrest of Upendra Bhuiyan, a member of a banned Maoist outfit, in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an officer revealed on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan announced in a press conference that a special police team apprehended Bhuiyan as he was en route to Nagad village to visit his family on Wednesday. Bhuiyan, 26, is affiliated with the Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) and was purportedly involved in a fatal encounter on May 26 of the previous year, resulting in the deaths of two policemen.

The police had been on Bhuiyan's trail for five years, during which about a dozen cases were registered against him across the districts of Chatra, Latehar, and Palamu. The arrest also led to the discovery of 652 live cartridges in a forest, thanks to information provided by Bhuiyan.

