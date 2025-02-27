Capture of Notorious Maoist Marks Victory for Law Enforcement in Jharkhand
Upendra Bhuiyan, a member of the banned Maoist outfit TSPC, was arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district. Linked to an encounter killing two policemen, he was apprehended by a special police team. Bhuiyan had approximately a dozen charges against him, and his arrest led to the recovery of 652 live cartridges.
- Country:
- India
A significant breakthrough in police operations saw the arrest of Upendra Bhuiyan, a member of a banned Maoist outfit, in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an officer revealed on Thursday.
Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan announced in a press conference that a special police team apprehended Bhuiyan as he was en route to Nagad village to visit his family on Wednesday. Bhuiyan, 26, is affiliated with the Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) and was purportedly involved in a fatal encounter on May 26 of the previous year, resulting in the deaths of two policemen.
The police had been on Bhuiyan's trail for five years, during which about a dozen cases were registered against him across the districts of Chatra, Latehar, and Palamu. The arrest also led to the discovery of 652 live cartridges in a forest, thanks to information provided by Bhuiyan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan Under Police Radar for Obstructing Justice
Kachiguda Police Crack Child Trafficking Case, Rescue Infant
Assam Police Probes YouTube Show 'India's Got Latent' Over Vulgar Content
Heroin Bust: BSF and Punjab Police Crack Down Near Amritsar Border
Tensions in the Skies: Australia-China Jet Encounter