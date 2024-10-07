Deadly Blast Rocks Karachi Near International Airport

In a tragic turn of events, at least three foreign nationals were confirmed dead and 17 others sustained injuries in a massive explosion near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, as reported by ARY News. Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar has indicated the possibility of the blast being an improvised explosive device (IED) attack.

Geo News relayed that the explosion's sound reverberated across various parts of the city, including Karimabad, Defence, and Jamshed Road. Initial assumptions pointed towards an oil tanker explosion that set multiple vehicles on fire. Emergency responders, including law enforcement and firefighters, swiftly arrived at the scene.

Deputy Inspector General East, Azfar Mahesar, provided insights into the situation, explaining, "Preliminary information suggests that an oil tanker caught fire, which spread to adjoining vehicles causing further damage. We are investigating any potential terrorist elements, which remain a consideration," he stated to Reuters.

All injured individuals were urgently transported to Jinnah Hospital for medical care after the explosion occurred on Sunday near the airport, generating dense smoke plumes. Swift action from police, Rangers, and rescue teams helped to secure the area and aid the victims. The exact cause remains under scrutiny.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has demanded a comprehensive report from the police chief regarding the incident and has instructed authorities to ensure optimal medical attention for those injured.

