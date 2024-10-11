Left Menu

Hurricane Milton Devastates Florida: Power Outages and Fatalities Rise

Hurricane Milton has caused significant destruction in Florida, with at least 14 fatalities reported. Over 2.9 million are without power as recovery efforts continue. A woman died during cleanup in Tampa, and six perished in a St. Lucie mobile home park. President Biden urged citizens to stay safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 09:53 IST
Hurricane Milton Devastates Florida: Power Outages and Fatalities Rise
Hurricane Milton (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The death toll from Hurricane Milton, which wreaked havoc in Florida, has climbed to at least 14, according to CNN. A noteworthy incident occurred in Hillsborough County, encompassing Tampa, where a woman in her late 70s tragically lost her life. She was participating in post-hurricane restoration efforts when a large tree branch fatally struck her at around 11:00 am ET on Thursday, as outlined in a municipal news release.

"Though the storm has passed, its havoc continues to claim lives," expressed Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "Our deepest sympathies lie with the grieving family as they mourn their loss." More than 2.9 million electricity users in Florida remain without power. Al Jazeera reports that the hurricane made landfall as a Category 3 storm, downgraded from an initial Category 5.

In St. Lucie County, County Sheriff Keith Pearson revealed to CNN that twenty-five survivors have been evacuated from a mobile home park, which resulted in six fatalities. While the exact number of missing individuals is uncertain, rescue teams persist in sifting through debris to locate more survivors, despite challenging search conditions.

President Joe Biden has urged those affected by Hurricane Milton to prioritize safety. In a recent post on X, he stated, "To everyone impacted by Hurricane Milton: I urge you to stay inside and off the roads. Downed power lines, debris, and road washouts are creating dangerous conditions. Help is on the way, but until it arrives, shelter in place until your local officials say it's safe to go out."

He further commended the bravery shown by countless Americans, including first responders and volunteers, during these testing times. Meanwhile, CBS News reports, based on data from GasBuddy, that over 23 percent of Florida's fuel stations were out of gas as of Wednesday morning, with shortages more severe around Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg, where over 59 percent were reported dry, reflecting an uptick since the previous night.

Additional tornado warnings have been announced for various cities, supplementing the existing hurricane and storm surge alerts already affecting multiple areas. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024