Activist Mahrang Baloch Faces Terrorism Charges Amidst Activism Tension

Mahrang Baloch, a prominent activist leading the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, is facing terrorism charges. Authorities accuse her of inciting violence by making allegations against security institutions, reports the Dawn.

The charges, filed under several stringent sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act, were initiated by a local complaint in Malir's Quaidabad district. Despite the allegations, police reports suggest that Baloch did not partake in protests on the day in question, raising questions about the motive behind her arrest.

Baloch vehemently denies the accusations, alleging the case is fabricated to stifle her activism. Highlighting ongoing issues in Balochistan, she argues such actions redirect attention from the state's security failures. Her travel to a Time magazine event in New York was recently blocked, further intensifying tensions over her rights advocacy work.

(With inputs from agencies.)