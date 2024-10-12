Left Menu

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Champions Mental Health on Global Stage

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy concluded his global tour on World Mental Health Day, focusing on debunking mental health myths and promoting wellbeing. During visits to Indian cities, he emphasized the importance of US-India collaboration in addressing mental health challenges and combating the loneliness epidemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 19:42 IST
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy (Photo/@Surgeon_General). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy marked World Mental Health Day by debunking common mental health misconceptions and offering practical mental health tips. On his global tour, Murthy visited Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, underscoring the urgency of addressing mental health issues on an international scale.

World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10th, aims to amplify awareness of mental health concerns and foster global support for mental health care. Murthy, the first Surgeon General of Indian descent, spotlighted India's role in tackling the global mental health and loneliness crisis, stressing shared learning opportunities between the US and India.

The Surgeon General lauded the strong Indo-US health collaboration, stating, "The US and India have a longstanding partnership in health, and I've come to India to dialogue about mental health. Our countries share many needs and opportunities in this regard." He emphasized the necessity of reducing stigma and enhancing access to mental health care services, calling for international cooperation on these pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

