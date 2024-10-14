Left Menu

RCMP Alleges Criminal Activity by Indian Agents in Canada

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commissioner Mike Duheme has accused agents of the Indian government of engaging in criminal activities in Canada, including threats to South Asian communities. Despite diplomatic tensions, the RCMP seeks cooperation from Indian authorities to address these security concerns.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner, Mike Duheme (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commissioner, Mike Duheme, has leveled serious allegations against agents of the Indian government, accusing them of engaging in criminal activities within Canada. These activities reportedly include homicides, extortion, and violence, particularly targeting South Asian and pro-Khalistan communities.

Since February 2024, the RCMP has established a multi-disciplinary team dedicated to investigating these claims, uncovering significant information about the scope of the illegal activities directed by Indian agents. Despite law enforcement efforts, these threats continue to pose a considerable risk to public safety in Canada.

Diplomatic tensions have escalated as attempts by Canadian law enforcement to meet with Indian counterparts have failed. Indian diplomats are alleged to have used their positions to engage in clandestine operations. India's government has dismissed Canada's claims as politically motivated, accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of enabling extremist factions in Canada.

