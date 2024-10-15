Tiananmen Square: From Symbolic Militancy to Subdued Celebrations

Tiananmen Square, the iconic political hub of Beijing, is historically accustomed to the sound of military might. On June 4, 1989, the People's Liberation Army famously crushed student protests with armored forces. More commonly, it sets the scene for grand National Day parades on October 1 under the watchful gaze of party leaders like Xi Jinping. Yet, October 1, 2024, marked a striking departure from tradition; the square remained solemnly adorned with only flower beds and national flags, devoid of military pageantry.

This year, the silence surrounding Tiananmen is indicative of broader challenges facing Xi and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The occasion paralleled the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China's founding, often deemed prime for celebration. However, ongoing economic woes and increasing international tension appear to have quelled any desire for grandiosity. Xi's pre-anniversary speech, laden with metaphors of 'stormy seas' and 'bitter struggle,' painted a picture of resilience in the face of adversity, hinting at internal and external pressures.

Arran Hope from The Jamestown Foundation underscores that the CCP's legitimacy traditionally rests on rapid economic growth and societal stability—both now under strain. Xi's rhetoric stressed Chinese-style modernization and unwavering adherence to CCP guidance, emphasizing Taiwan as a critical issue while dismissing peaceful dialogue. As China fortifies partnerships with nations aligning against Western influence, the absence of National Day festivities reveals an undercurrent of caution overshadowing past triumphalism, reflecting the complexities Xi faces in maintaining control.

(With inputs from agencies.)