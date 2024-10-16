Swift RSAF Response: Bomb Threat Averted on Air India Express Flight

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) swiftly deployed F-15SG fighter jets on Tuesday night in response to a bomb threat looming over an Air India Express flight, as reported by Channel News Asia (CNA). Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen confirmed that the alert stemmed from an email warning of an explosive device on board flight AXB684, en route to Singapore.

The F-15SGs played a pivotal role in diverting the aircraft from densely populated regions before ensuring its safe landing at Singapore's Changi Airport at 10:04 pm. Minister Ng Eng Hen's posts on X detailed, "Air India Express received an email about a bomb on flight AXB684 bound for Singapore. Our RSAF jets ensured the plane's safety, culminating in its secure landing at Changi Airport this evening."

Ground-Based Air Defence systems and Explosive Ordnance Disposal units were activated as an added precaution, with the aircraft subsequently handed over to airport police upon landing. Minister Ng Eng Hen expressed deep appreciation for the relentless efforts of the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team in maintaining national security amid potential threats.

The Singapore Police Force was notified of the threat around 8:25 pm. They confirmed the aircraft's safe landing accompanied by RSAF escorts and initiated comprehensive security checks, revealing no threat items. Emphasizing their stringent approach to security threats, the police assured firm actions against any deliberate public alarm, according to CNA. Flight tracking via Flightradar24 indicated Flight AXB684 had departed Madurai at approximately 1:54 pm, scheduled for a Singapore arrival around 8:50 pm, as per ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)