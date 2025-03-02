Left Menu

Trump Initiates National Security Investigation on Lumber Imports

President Trump orders a new probe into U.S. lumber imports, potentially increasing tariffs. This ties into existing U.S.-Canada trade tensions and involves potential tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods. The investigation aims to bolster American timber production and address national security concerns over reliance on imported lumber.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 04:47 IST
President Donald Trump has launched a new trade investigation that could see heightened tariffs on imported lumber, exacerbating existing duties on Canadian softwood and next week's anticipated 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods.

Trump's directive, his third tariff-related action in a week, tasked Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick with a national security investigation into lumber imports under the 1962 Trade Expansion Act's Section 232. This could extend to derivative goods like furniture made from U.S. exported lumber.

The White House hopes to fast-track this investigation, aiming to strengthen domestic lumber supply and address what it sees as a national security risk from over-reliance on imported lumber, potentially resulting in 25% tariffs paralleling those on other commodities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

