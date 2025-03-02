Trump Initiates National Security Investigation on Lumber Imports

President Donald Trump has launched a new trade investigation that could see heightened tariffs on imported lumber, exacerbating existing duties on Canadian softwood and next week's anticipated 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods.

Trump's directive, his third tariff-related action in a week, tasked Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick with a national security investigation into lumber imports under the 1962 Trade Expansion Act's Section 232. This could extend to derivative goods like furniture made from U.S. exported lumber.

The White House hopes to fast-track this investigation, aiming to strengthen domestic lumber supply and address what it sees as a national security risk from over-reliance on imported lumber, potentially resulting in 25% tariffs paralleling those on other commodities.

