Karachi University Protests: Students Demand Change Amid Rising Fees

Karachi University's students' union has reached its seventh day of continuous protests, underscoring critical issues such as fee hikes affecting students and initiating a partial class boycott. Originating at the Administrative Block, the protest has won the backing of multiple departments and student organizations.

The Express Tribune reported that the students are advocating for a 50% reduction in late fees, the elimination of exam fees, the abolition of a PKR 5,000 re-admission fee, and urgent improvements to both classroom conditions and bus maintenance. The ongoing protest reflects significant discontent over costly fees and subpar university services.

Earlier, protesters accused Vice Chancellor Khalid Mahmood Iraqi of halting university transport services, forcing students to find alternative travel methods. Student representatives formally presented their demands for change to the Vice Chancellor, with the administration agreeing to meet some of their stipulations. Nevertheless, the protests led by Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba and the Students' Alliance persist, emphasizing insufficient government support in easing educational expenses.

