Left Menu

Karachi University Protests: Students Demand Change Amid Rising Fees

For seven days, Karachi University students have protested against increased fees, inadequate facilities, and poor transportation. Their demands include reduced fees and improved conditions. Despite partial concessions from the university, protests led by the Students' Alliance and Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba continue, urging significant changes from the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:04 IST
Karachi University Protests: Students Demand Change Amid Rising Fees
Representivate Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Karachi University's students' union has reached its seventh day of continuous protests, underscoring critical issues such as fee hikes affecting students and initiating a partial class boycott. Originating at the Administrative Block, the protest has won the backing of multiple departments and student organizations.

The Express Tribune reported that the students are advocating for a 50% reduction in late fees, the elimination of exam fees, the abolition of a PKR 5,000 re-admission fee, and urgent improvements to both classroom conditions and bus maintenance. The ongoing protest reflects significant discontent over costly fees and subpar university services.

Earlier, protesters accused Vice Chancellor Khalid Mahmood Iraqi of halting university transport services, forcing students to find alternative travel methods. Student representatives formally presented their demands for change to the Vice Chancellor, with the administration agreeing to meet some of their stipulations. Nevertheless, the protests led by Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba and the Students' Alliance persist, emphasizing insufficient government support in easing educational expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024