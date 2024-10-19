Left Menu

India-Mexico Summit Paves Way for Strategic Trade & Tech Collaborations

At the India-Mexico Trade and Investment Summit, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted opportunities for collaboration, focusing on technology and academic partnerships between India and Mexico. With a growing mutual interest in strengthening ties in areas such as IT, manufacturing, and academia, the event marked a significant step towards enhanced bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 09:53 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/X@FinMinIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the India-Mexico Trade and Investment Summit titled 'Enhancing Trade and Investment Collaboration' held on Saturday. The event, organized by the Trade & Commerce Council of India, aimed to strengthen ties between the two nations through enhanced trade and investment opportunities.

During her visit from October 17 to October 20, Sitharaman engaged with political and business leaders in Guadalajara and Mexico City. The summit saw participation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Mexican economic leaders including Manola Zabolza Aldama and Laura Gonzalez, highlighting a joint commitment to economic progress.

Sitharaman emphasized the thriving IT ecosystem in Guadalajara, noting potential collaborative opportunities in cloud computing, AI, and FinTech alongside Indian innovation. The establishment of an academic Chair of Ayurveda at the University of Guadalajara, in collaboration with the Ministry of AYUSH, marked a cultural and educational bridge between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

