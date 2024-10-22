Pakistan's 26th Amendment Faces Fierce Legal Challenges

The 26th constitutional amendment initiated by the Shehbaz Sharif administration is under scrutiny in Pakistan, as a resident has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, as reported by ARY News. The petitioner has targeted the central government, urging the court to nullify the amendment, alleging parliamentary overreach into judicial affairs.

According to ARY News, the petitioner contends that the amendment erodes the constitution's foundational framework and disrupts the separation of powers between state branches. It allegedly assigns authority over appointing the Chief Justice to the government and modifies the Judicial Commission's structure, raising significant concerns.

The plea calls for deeming the amendment an infringement of fundamental rights and judicial independence, and a similar legal challenge has emerged in the Sindh High Court. Legal expert Illahi Bux has also registered a petition, seeking the invalidation of sections 8, 11, and 14 of the amendment.

ARY News highlights that respondents in the petition include the cabinet division, law, and justice secretaries. Despite efforts by PM Shehbaz Sharif to rally political support across party lines, including outreach to high-profile leaders like Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto, the amendment has sparked notable public dissent for allegedly threatening judicial autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)