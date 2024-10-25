Left Menu

EU Parliament Endorses Taiwan's Global Participation While Criticizing China's Tactics

The European Parliament's resolution asserts that UN Resolution 2758 does not affect Taiwan's participation in international bodies. The resolution criticizes China's military and cyber provocations against Taiwan, urging the EU to support Taiwan's global involvement while maintaining EU's 'one China' policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

The European Parliament has adopted a significant resolution affirming that UN Resolution 2758 does not impede Taiwan's capacity to partake in the UN or other global organizations. Garnering 432 votes for and 60 against, with 71 abstentions, this resolution also denounces any unilateral attempts to alter the Taiwan Strait's status quo as intolerable. It further condemns China's continued military provocations, particularly actions taken last Monday, highlighting the urgency of the matter, as covered by the Taipei Times.

The adopted text states any forceful efforts to change the situation in the Taiwan Strait will face robust opposition. It also clarifies that Resolution 2758 holds no stance on Taiwan and denounces attempts by China to distort historical events and international agreements. The EU Parliament encourages the EU and its member states to advocate for Taiwan's active presence in bodies such as the WHO, International Civil Aviation Organization, Interpol, and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The resolution also demands the UN Secretariat allow access for Taiwanese individuals, including journalists.

Additionally, the resolution criticizes China's 'grey zone' tactics like cyberattacks and misinformation campaigns aimed at undermining trust in Taiwan's democratic institutions. It calls for intensified EU-Taiwan cooperation to counter these threats. Simultaneously, the EU reaffirms its commitment to the 'one China' policy, forming the foundational element of EU-China relations. This is the latest statement following European Commissioner Nicolas Schmit's address, emphasizing the shared values between the EU and Taiwan, while opposing forceful status quo changes, and underlining the strategic importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait for both regional and international security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

