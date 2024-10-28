Left Menu

Families of Israeli Hostages Challenge Netanyahu Amid Rising Tensions

Tensions escalate as bereaved families interrupt Israeli PM Netanyahu's speech, blaming his government for failures enabling Hamas's attacks on October 7. The event highlights ongoing outrage over Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity, while recent Israeli strikes target Iranian military sites after Tehran's missile threats.

Updated: 28-10-2024 09:53 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Outrage over Israeli hostages held by Hamas has intensified, with bereaved families disrupting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech, shouting "Shame on you!" according to the Times of Israel. The interruption occurred during a ceremony honoring victims of the October 7 Hamas attacks.

As families accused the government of failing to prevent these attacks and secure hostages' release, Netanyahu halted his speech until the protestors were escorted out. The memorial was marred by controversy, as victim families accused the Israeli government of lapses leading to the tragedy and hesitation in rescuing hostages.

The second commemorative event faced initial criticism for excluding speeches by October 7 bereaved families but was later adjusted to allow a family representative to speak. On the military front, the Israel Defence Forces launched targeted strikes on Iranian military sites, in response to recent missile threats from Iran, which followed rising tensions from Lebanon's coordinated pager explosions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

