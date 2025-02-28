Left Menu

IDF's Strategic Missteps: Inside the October 7 Attack on Israel

A report highlights critical failures of the Israel Defense Forces during the October 7 attacks. Misjudgments of Hamas's military strength and focus on other threats led to over 1,200 Israeli deaths. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover more details of the surprise incursion from Gaza.

Updated: 28-02-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:33 IST
Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israel Defense Forces faced severe criticism after an official report revealed its failure to protect Israeli citizens during the early stages of the war. Crucially, the Gaza Division was overtaken by militants, resulting in massacres and chaos on October 7. The report's findings expose significant lapses by the IDF.

A senior military official acknowledged that a key factor in the disastrous outcome was a grave underestimation of Hamas's capabilities. The lack of immediate response led to over 1,200 Israeli casualties and marked a resounding failure for the Israeli military. This incident raised profound questions regarding the IDF's preparedness and strategic focus.

The comprehensive investigation comprises 77 detailed inquiries into the affected areas and military bases around Gaza. The report notes that Hamas's three-wave attack involved over 5,000 people breaching the Israeli border. The initial wave alone saw over 1,000 elite Hamas fighters, causing unprecedented disruption as they incapacitated the IDF's command systems. Additional investigations are planned to further dissect the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

