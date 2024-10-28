Oriental Hornets: The Remarkable Insect Immune to Alcohol's Perils

In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers from Tel Aviv University have identified the oriental hornet as the only known creature able to consume large amounts of alcohol without suffering the typical deleterious effects observed in most species, including humans. This unprecedented finding could pave the way for innovative solutions in treating alcohol-use disorders.

Led by Sofia Bouchebti under the guidance of Professor Eran Levin, the research uncovered that the hornet's digestive system, teeming with yeasts, is key to its rapid alcohol metabolism. Published in the acclaimed Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study employed a heavy carbon isotope to trace alcohol breakdown, revealing startling efficiency in these hornets.

Genetic analysis pinpointed numerous copies of a gene linked to an alcohol-metabolizing enzyme, explaining the hornets' resilience. Unlike humans and other animals that suffer from alcohol poisoning, these hornets exhibited no negative health impacts even when subsisting on alcohol alone. The findings bolster hopes for new alcoholism research models and breakthroughs in alcohol metabolism.

