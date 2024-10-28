Oriental Hornets: The Remarkable Insect Immune to Alcohol's Perils
Israeli researchers have discovered the oriental hornet as the first animal that can consume alcohol without adverse effects. By studying their unique metabolism, scientists aim to gain insights for new treatments for alcohol-use disorders and detoxification methods, potentially revolutionizing alcoholism research.
- Country:
- Israel
In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers from Tel Aviv University have identified the oriental hornet as the only known creature able to consume large amounts of alcohol without suffering the typical deleterious effects observed in most species, including humans. This unprecedented finding could pave the way for innovative solutions in treating alcohol-use disorders.
Led by Sofia Bouchebti under the guidance of Professor Eran Levin, the research uncovered that the hornet's digestive system, teeming with yeasts, is key to its rapid alcohol metabolism. Published in the acclaimed Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study employed a heavy carbon isotope to trace alcohol breakdown, revealing startling efficiency in these hornets.
Genetic analysis pinpointed numerous copies of a gene linked to an alcohol-metabolizing enzyme, explaining the hornets' resilience. Unlike humans and other animals that suffer from alcohol poisoning, these hornets exhibited no negative health impacts even when subsisting on alcohol alone. The findings bolster hopes for new alcoholism research models and breakthroughs in alcohol metabolism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Three Economists Awarded Nobel for Research on Global Inequality
French Researcher Faces Russian Legal Challenges: The Controversy of the 'Foreign Agent' Law
French Researcher Faces Jail in Russian Foreign Agent Case
The Nobel economics prize is awarded to 3 experts for research into differences in prosperity between nations, reports AP.
Researchers Uncover Rare Phenomenon of Symmetry Reduction in Crystals Upon Heating