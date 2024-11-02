Left Menu

Congressman Krishnamoorthi Backs Harris for Historic Presidential Bid

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is optimistic about Vice President Kamala Harris's chances in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Krishnamoorthi believes Harris would enhance U.S.-India relations, bolstered by her Indian heritage. Despite expected challenges, he encourages Indian American voters to uphold shared community values.

Updated: 02-11-2024 09:32 IST
Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has expressed confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris's prospects in the imminent U.S. presidential election, predicting a tight race that would see Harris triumph. He emphasized the need for patience regarding election results, reminiscent of the 2020 experience.

Krishnamoorthi highlighted Harris's potential to deepen U.S.-India relations, drawing from her Indian roots and values instilled by her mother. He noted that regardless of the election outcome, the trajectory of U.S.-India ties remains upward, covering broader subjects over time.

Despite mixed support from the Indian American community for Harris, with a slight shift towards the Republican nominee, Krishnamoorthi underscored the importance of the community's participation. He advised voters to hold officials accountable for principles like legal immigration, public education, and entrepreneurship.

