Congressman Krishnamoorthi Backs Harris for Historic Presidential Bid

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has expressed confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris's prospects in the imminent U.S. presidential election, predicting a tight race that would see Harris triumph. He emphasized the need for patience regarding election results, reminiscent of the 2020 experience.

Krishnamoorthi highlighted Harris's potential to deepen U.S.-India relations, drawing from her Indian roots and values instilled by her mother. He noted that regardless of the election outcome, the trajectory of U.S.-India ties remains upward, covering broader subjects over time.

Despite mixed support from the Indian American community for Harris, with a slight shift towards the Republican nominee, Krishnamoorthi underscored the importance of the community's participation. He advised voters to hold officials accountable for principles like legal immigration, public education, and entrepreneurship.

