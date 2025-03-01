BJP's National President Election Slated for March Amid Delays

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to elect a new National President in March, after facing delays due to uncompleted state unit elections and the Delhi Assembly vote.

Under the party's rules, national leadership voting can only proceed when over half of the state units have chosen their presidents. To meet this requirement, the pace of state-level elections is intensifying. Currently, just 12 of 36 state units have elected presidents, necessitating additional elections in at least six states.

BJP insiders indicate that state president elections in key regions like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Haryana should wrap up shortly. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is on track to appoint a new state president within days. JP Nadda, appointed party acting head in 2019 and later elected President in 2020, has overseen elections in 35 states with notable successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)