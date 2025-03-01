Left Menu

BJP's National President Election Slated for March Amid Delays

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to elect a new National President in March, following the completion of state unit elections. Initially planned for January, the process was delayed due to the Delhi Assembly elections and other pending state elections. State unit selections are expediting, with major states concluding soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 14:55 IST
BJP's National President Election Slated for March Amid Delays
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to elect a new National President in March, after facing delays due to uncompleted state unit elections and the Delhi Assembly vote.

Under the party's rules, national leadership voting can only proceed when over half of the state units have chosen their presidents. To meet this requirement, the pace of state-level elections is intensifying. Currently, just 12 of 36 state units have elected presidents, necessitating additional elections in at least six states.

BJP insiders indicate that state president elections in key regions like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Haryana should wrap up shortly. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is on track to appoint a new state president within days. JP Nadda, appointed party acting head in 2019 and later elected President in 2020, has overseen elections in 35 states with notable successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025