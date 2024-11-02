Left Menu

China's Dual Aircraft Carrier Exercise Sparks Strategic Advancements in South China Sea

China's navy executed its first dual aircraft carrier exercises in the South China Sea, showcasing China's enhanced naval capabilities and preparation for complex maritime operations amid territorial disputes. The maneuvers emphasize operational flexibility and serve as a deterrent to adversaries while asserting influence over disputed waters.

Updated: 02-11-2024 13:40 IST
In an unprecedented move, the People's Liberation Army Navy of China conducted dual aircraft carrier formation exercises in the South China Sea, as confirmed by naval sources. This groundbreaking event signals China's intent to upscale its naval prowess and equip its forces for a broad spectrum of maritime operations, especially in light of ongoing territorial conflicts in the region, as reported by Channel News Asia (CNA).

The joint drills featured China's two operational aircraft carriers, the Liaoning and Shandong, working in unison. A statement on the PLA Navy's Weibo page revealed that the exercise extended through the Yellow Sea, East China Sea, and back to the South China Sea, highlighting the reach of the navy's carrier strike capabilities. The navy described the dual-carrier formation exercise as a strategic effort to refine the combat preparedness of its carrier systems.

CNA reports underline the necessity of operational agility in managing the deployment of two aircraft carriers and their support vessels, which is critical for showcasing the PLA Navy's readiness to project substantial air and sea power amidst emerging challenges.

The PLA articulated that such exercises are crucial not only for combat readiness but also as a significant deterrent to potential regional adversaries. While the Liaoning and Shandong demonstrate full operational status, China's third carrier, the Fujian, unveiled in June 2022, is still in the testing phase, according to CNA reporting.

This advancement in China's carrier fleet portrayal is a calculated strategy that underscores the nation's growing maritime clout, aimed at exerting more control over contentious zones in the South China Sea, where it faces territorial disputes with neighboring nations, as outlined by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

