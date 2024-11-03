Left Menu

WHO Condemns Gaza Health Centre Attack Amid Vaccination Efforts

The World Health Organization has criticized the attack on a Gaza health centre during a humanitarian pause in vaccination efforts, noting that the incident threatens children's health and safety. The third phase of the polio vaccination campaign faces challenges due to ongoing conflict and limited access.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has strongly condemned a recent attack on the Sheikh Radwan primary healthcare centre in northern Gaza, which left six individuals, including four children, wounded during a scheduled humanitarian pause. The attack took place as parents were arriving to vaccinate their children against polio.

In a post on social media platform X, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed deep concern over the incident. He stated, 'We have received an extremely concerning report that the Sheikh Radwan primary health care centre in northern Gaza was struck today while parents were bringing their children to the life-saving polio vaccination in an area where a humanitarian pause was agreed to allow vaccination to proceed.'

Despite the challenges, the WHO, alongside the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), highlights the importance of continuing the polio vaccination campaign. However, security issues have compromised the campaign's outreach, particularly in northern Gaza's towns like Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun, potentially affecting 15,000 children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

