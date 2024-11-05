Left Menu

Prayers in Tamil Nadu for Kamala Harris Ahead of Tight US Election

In anticipation of the US Presidential elections, Kamala Harris's ancestral village in Tamil Nadu held special prayers for her victory. The tight race against Donald Trump sees Harris potentially making history as the first woman president. Supporters remain optimistic about her chances of winning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:31 IST
Special prayers held for Kamala Harris in her ancestral village in Madurai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With the US Presidential elections just hours away, special prayers have been conducted for Vice President Kamala Harris in her ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram, Tamil Nadu. The Anukragni organization held the prayers at the Shri Dharmasastha Temple, hoping for Harris's success in her bid for the presidency.

Anukragni founder Ballu expressed confidence in Harris's victory, noting the significance it would hold for the people of Tamil Nadu. Thulasendrapuram is the birthplace of Harris's maternal grandfather, adding familial ties to her political journey.

The election presents a historic opportunity as Harris faces former President Donald Trump in a highly contested race. If successful, Harris could become the first woman to hold the US presidency. Harris, who traces her roots to India and Jamaica, was chosen as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden stepped down amid concerns about his age.

