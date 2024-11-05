Prayers in Tamil Nadu for Kamala Harris Ahead of Tight US Election

With the US Presidential elections just hours away, special prayers have been conducted for Vice President Kamala Harris in her ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram, Tamil Nadu. The Anukragni organization held the prayers at the Shri Dharmasastha Temple, hoping for Harris's success in her bid for the presidency.

Anukragni founder Ballu expressed confidence in Harris's victory, noting the significance it would hold for the people of Tamil Nadu. Thulasendrapuram is the birthplace of Harris's maternal grandfather, adding familial ties to her political journey.

The election presents a historic opportunity as Harris faces former President Donald Trump in a highly contested race. If successful, Harris could become the first woman to hold the US presidency. Harris, who traces her roots to India and Jamaica, was chosen as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden stepped down amid concerns about his age.

(With inputs from agencies.)