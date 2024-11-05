Cambria County Voting Hours Extended Amid Software Glitch in Crucial US Elections

Voting hours in Cambria County, Pennsylvania, have been extended following a software glitch that hindered voters from scanning their ballots, CNN reported Tuesday. The County Commissioners' Office confirmed the issue, noting that efforts are being made to ensure every voter can cast their vote successfully despite the technical obstacles.

County election officials assured the public of contingency measures to handle such disruptions, stressing that voters should remain confident in heading to polling stations. Early in the morning, Cambria's election board identified the electronic system malfunction, creating hurdles in the voting process yet maintaining faith in resolution strategies.

Amid this disruption, Americans are taking to the polls in a critical election influencing both national and global directions for the next four years. Voting hours differ across states, generally spanning between 6 am and 8 pm on Election Day. The race sees Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democrats, and former President Donald Trump for the Republicans, potentially marking historical milestones in presidential terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)