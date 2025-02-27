Left Menu

Fierce Battle for Telangana Legislative Council: Election Day Unfolds

Voting was conducted for the Telangana Legislative Council from three constituencies, marked by keen competition. Authorities prepared extensively for the election, featuring 90 candidates. The BJP campaigned vigorously for all seats, while Congress focused on the Graduates' constituency. The BRS abstained. Results will be announced on March 3.

The Telangana Legislative Council elections are underway, witnessing a closely contested battle across three constituencies. Both the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies, along with the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituency, are seeing extensive participation, with voting commencing at 8 AM and set to conclude at 4 PM.

The election features a substantial number of candidates, including 56 hopefuls in the Graduates' constituency and 34 combined in the two Teachers' constituencies. The BJP is contesting all three seats vigorously, while Congress has put forward a candidate only for the Graduates' constituency, and the BRS has opted out of the race. High-profile campaigners from both major parties have been actively seeking support.

The BJP has emphasized issues significant to teachers and unemployed graduates, pledging that its elected candidates will address their challenges. All eyes are now on the vote counting process, scheduled for March 3, which will determine the outcome of this significant political battle in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

