Usha Vance's Ancestral Village Rejoices as Trump Secures Election Victory
The residents of Vadluru village in Andhra Pradesh, India, celebrated as Donald Trump crossed the 270-majority mark in the US elections. This holds special significance as the village is the ancestral home of Usha Vance, wife of Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance.
In an exuberant display of support, the inhabitants of Vadluru village, where Usha Vance, wife of US Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance, traces her roots, took to the streets to celebrate Donald Trump surpassing the crucial 270-majority threshold in the American elections. Vadluru is situated in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district.
As news of Trump's victory reached the village, residents erupted in joyful celebrations, lighting crackers and cheering in unison. Usha Vance, on track to become the first Indian-American Second Lady of the US, has sparked a wave of pride and excitement among her Indian roots, particularly within the Telugu community. Her husband, JD Vance, was Trump's running mate in the elections.
On Tuesday, special prayers were offered by villagers in Andhra Pradesh's Godavari district, voicing hopes for JD Vance's success. "We hope that Trump will win the election. This would improve US-India relations as America counters terrorism globally," said local resident Ramana. The village takes pride in Usha Vance's association, with lingering ties despite the family's migration.
Earlier, JD Vance cast his vote for the Presidential Elections at the St. Anthony of Padua Church, Cincinnati, Ohio. Reflecting on his own successful political history in Ohio, Vance expressed optimism before reporters, hoping for a similar outcome for the Trump campaign.
