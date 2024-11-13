Recognizing Excellence: Sharjah Awards Honor Critical Art Research

The General Secretariat of the Sharjah Award for Fine Arts Critical Research has revealed the winners of its fifteenth edition. The award session, themed 'The Arab World in Artistic Orientalism: Aesthetic and Civilizational Dimensions,' was held under the patronage of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

In a meeting with the award's jury at Sharjah's Department of Culture, the report of the committee was meticulously reviewed. Abdullah Al Sheikh from Morocco clinched the top spot with his research 'The Arab World in Orientalist Art: Civilizational and Aesthetic Dimensions.' Professor Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qasir, Director of Cultural Affairs and Secretary General of the Award, highlighted the significance of this award in illuminating Arab fine arts from various critical angles.

Professor Al Qasir expressed that over 50 critics, both male and female, were recognized from countries like the UAE, Egypt, and Morocco, among others. This extensive participation reflects the award's artistic and creative importance across the Arab world. Winners will be honored in a ceremony next December.

