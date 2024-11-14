Left Menu

Memorials Removed After Deadly Car-Ramming Stirs Outrage in Zhuhai

Authorities in Zhuhai, China, have cleared memorials from the site of a deadly car-ramming attack, sparking public anger. The incident saw 35 people dead and 43 injured, leading to criticism of the government's slow response and censorship of discussions on social media about the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:08 IST
Memorial site of the car ramming attack in Zhuhai. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a controversial move, Zhuhai authorities in southern China have cleared memorials honoring victims of a deadly car-ramming attack, as reported by Al Jazeera. The tragic incident left 35 dead and 43 injured, igniting widespread public outcry over the perceived governmental inaction and censoring of online discourse.

The attack occurred when a 62-year-old man, named Fan, drove through a sports complex, targeting individuals who were exercising. Delays in accurately reporting the death toll, paired with efforts to remove videos of the incident, intensified public scrutiny and criticism of the authorities' response, particularly on Chinese social media platforms.

The mass killing, the deadliest in China in nearly a decade, saw memorial items relocated to a private mourning hall, inaccessible to the public. President Xi Jinping has urged to prevent such extreme cases, highlighting the rare but rising violent crime trend in the nation.

