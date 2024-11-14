Memorials Removed After Deadly Car-Ramming Stirs Outrage in Zhuhai

In a controversial move, Zhuhai authorities in southern China have cleared memorials honoring victims of a deadly car-ramming attack, as reported by Al Jazeera. The tragic incident left 35 dead and 43 injured, igniting widespread public outcry over the perceived governmental inaction and censoring of online discourse.

The attack occurred when a 62-year-old man, named Fan, drove through a sports complex, targeting individuals who were exercising. Delays in accurately reporting the death toll, paired with efforts to remove videos of the incident, intensified public scrutiny and criticism of the authorities' response, particularly on Chinese social media platforms.

The mass killing, the deadliest in China in nearly a decade, saw memorial items relocated to a private mourning hall, inaccessible to the public. President Xi Jinping has urged to prevent such extreme cases, highlighting the rare but rising violent crime trend in the nation.

