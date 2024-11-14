Left Menu

Sindh PPP Fights Against Indus River Canal Projects Amid Water Scarcity Concerns

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, President of Sindh Pakistan People's Party, firmly opposes any new canal projects on the River Indus. Highlighting past resistance, he underscores the detrimental impact on Sindh's water scarcity. Khuhro stresses the necessity for government consultation and proactive removal of illegal water pumps.

14-11-2024
Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, President of the Sindh Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Chairman of the Sindh Assembly's Public Accounts Committee, has voiced strong opposition to any projects aimed at constructing additional canals along the River Indus. During a press briefing at the Bilawal House Media Cell on Wednesday, Khuhro emphasized that the PPP remains steadfast in its resistance to contentious water reservoir endeavors across the nation.

Khuhro underscored that the Sindh Assembly has already passed a resolution against such initiatives, citing The News International. The proposition to erect new canals on the Indus River has incited a critical situation nationwide, with two out of six proposed canals intended for construction in Sindh. He reaffirmed the party's stance: with no surplus water in the river, there is no justification for additional canals, as they risk exacerbating water shortages in Sindh by diverting river water.

He highlighted that past caretaker administrations attempted to implement corporate farming under the Green Pakistan initiative, demanding significant land and water resources. Amendments to the Irsa Act were proposed but shelved due to public opposition. Furthermore, Khuhro noted ongoing efforts to advance the project despite a government change, with Sindh voicing objections during a recent Capital Development Working Party meeting. He reiterated that a PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz agreement mandates PPP consultation on Public Sector Development Programme projects. Khuhro called for federal intervention against over 150 illegal water-lifting pumps installed between the Punjnad and Guddu Barrage, reflecting on Sindh's historic opposition to controversial projects under past leaderships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

