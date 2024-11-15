Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Paramedics to Protest for Enhanced Pay and Conditions

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Paramedical Association (KPPA) has declared plans for a sit-in protest in Peshawar on November 25, advocating for post upgrades, salary increases, and pension enhancements. Khalid Khan, the district president, emphasized their longstanding struggle to secure these rights, warning that failure by the government to meet their demands will trigger indefinite street protests, as reported by Dawn.

Paramedics from across the Hazara division and Mansehra are expected to join in considerable numbers. This announcement escalates concerns about mounting tensions, as healthcare workers lament the government's insufficient response to their demands. The KPPA insists on equal pay post-upgradation, alongside raises in salaries and pensions for healthcare personnel in the province, and opposes any deductions from post-upgradation remunerations, according to Dawn.

The protest is likely to see significant turnout, with paramedics voicing dissatisfaction over compensation and working conditions. Frustration at the protracted governmental inaction is palpable among the healthcare workforce. Anticipated to garner widespread attention, the planned sit-in highlights widespread discontent with existing conditions for healthcare workers.

In a related regional development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed a similar protest by teachers concerning post upgrades. Thousands of teachers, dissatisfied with the government's unfulfilled promises, staged a protest, resulting in halted classes as over 25,000 educators joined the demonstration, Dawn reported, with All Primary Teachers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Azizullah stating their strike would persist until demands are met.

The paramedics' intended protest underscores a broader trend of dissatisfaction among public sector employees in the area, reflecting calls for better pay and recognition from both healthcare and educational professionals. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)