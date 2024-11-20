Historic Diplomatic Visit: PM Modi's Landmark Trip to Guyana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian PM in 56 years. Welcomed by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Modi engages in talks and strategic partnerships, addressing Guyana's parliament and joining the India-CARICOM Summit, amid strengthening India-Guyana ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic arrival in Guyana on Wednesday, becoming the first Indian premier to visit the South American nation in 56 years. The significant visit was marked by a warm reception from Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, along with more than a dozen of his cabinet ministers at the airport.
The diplomatic engagement saw President Ali warmly embracing Modi upon arrival, followed by a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour at the capital, Georgetown. During his visit, Modi is set to address a special parliamentary session and engage in the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit with Caribbean leaders.
The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier highlighted that the visit is a response to an invitation from President Ali, as India seeks to deepen ties with Guyana. With a focus on collaboration across various sectors like healthcare, education, and renewable energy, India aims to partner with Guyana, noted for its fast-growing economy, in more strategic areas going forward.
