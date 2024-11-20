Historic Diplomatic Visit: PM Modi's Landmark Trip to Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic arrival in Guyana on Wednesday, becoming the first Indian premier to visit the South American nation in 56 years. The significant visit was marked by a warm reception from Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, along with more than a dozen of his cabinet ministers at the airport.

The diplomatic engagement saw President Ali warmly embracing Modi upon arrival, followed by a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour at the capital, Georgetown. During his visit, Modi is set to address a special parliamentary session and engage in the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit with Caribbean leaders.

The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier highlighted that the visit is a response to an invitation from President Ali, as India seeks to deepen ties with Guyana. With a focus on collaboration across various sectors like healthcare, education, and renewable energy, India aims to partner with Guyana, noted for its fast-growing economy, in more strategic areas going forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)