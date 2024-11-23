Left Menu

Indian Army Chief General Dwivedi Embarks on Landmark Visit to Nepal

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is on a five-day official visit to Nepal. He visited the revered Muktinath temple and addressed ex-servicemen in Pokhara. Nepali President Ramchandra Paudel awarded him an honorary rank. Meetings with key leaders were conducted to strengthen bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:10 IST
Chief of the Indian Army, General Upendra Dwivedi (Photo/Embassy of India in Kathmandu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, on a five-day visit to Nepal, visited the Muktinath temple in Mustang, a key pilgrimage site for Hindus and Buddhists. The visit marks an effort to deepen the cultural and defense ties between India and Nepal.

In Pokhara, General Dwivedi addressed a large gathering of Nepal Domiciled Gorkha ex-servicemen, lauding their bravery and service. Alongside Mrs. Sunita Dwivedi, he honored gallantry awardees and Veer Naris. His visit underlines ongoing support and recognition for the Gorkha community's contributions.

Arriving on Wednesday, the visit includes key diplomatic engagements, including a meeting with Nepali President Ramchandra Paudel, who conferred an honorary rank of General on Dwivedi, upholding a tradition between the nations. General Dwivedi also met with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, aimed at reinforcing ties between the two armies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

