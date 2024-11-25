Left Menu

Nepal's Ex-Home Minister Faces Extended Remand Amid Expanding Fraud Investigation

Former Nepalese home minister and RSP leader Rabi Lamichhane receives a 15-day remand extension amid continuing investigations into cooperative fraud and money laundering. Detained for over 40 days, authorities examine allegations from his past media roles, expanding the probe across multiple districts, as Lamichhane contests the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 08:14 IST
Former Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane (Image: Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Rabi Lamichhane, Nepal's former home minister and leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, faces an extended 15-day detention following a decision by the Kaski District Court. The extension pertains to ongoing investigations into charges including cooperative fraud and money laundering, with three co-defendants also implicated.

Lamichhane, along with former Deputy Inspector General of Police Chhabilal Joshi, Leela Pachhai, and Ram Bahadur Khanal, has been under investigation for allegedly funneling cooperative funds into personal accounts, a case persistent since his arrest in October. Previously accused of diverting NPR 30 million from the defunct Gorkha Media Network, these charges compound with allegations from his tenure at Galaxy 4K Television.

Increased scrutiny extends beyond Kaski, with Lamichhane also under investigation in Butwal, Kathmandu, and Chitwan for further financial misconduct linked to various cooperatives. Despite his legal team's opposition citing baseless accusations, government attorneys emphasize the continuing necessity for document reviews and evidence collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

