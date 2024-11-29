Xi Jinping's Military Purge: Admiral Suspended Amid Corruption Crackdown

In a significant development, China's Defence Ministry announced the suspension and investigation of Admiral Miao Hua for alleged corruption, as reported by CNN. This move is part of President Xi Jinping's wider campaign to cleanse the top layers of the Chinese military from corruption, aiming to bolster the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Admiral Miao, a close associate of Xi, leads the Central Military Commission's Political Work Department and had a storied career in Fujian under Xi's earlier administration. Since 2023, Xi has targeted widespread corruption, focusing heavily on the Rocket Force, the elite unit responsible for nuclear and conventional missile oversight.

The crackdown has claimed the careers of former Defence Ministers Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe, amongst others, as Xi stirs the military landscape to enhance combat-readiness and territorial assertiveness. Despite facing resistance, Xi's efforts signal an unwavering commitment to eradicating corruption in pursuit of a world-class military.

