Left Menu

Volkswagen's Departure from East Turkistan Sparks Human Rights Dialogue

Volkswagen's decision to leave East Turkistan, amid allegations of Uyghur forced labor, has been praised by the World Uyghur Congress. The move highlights the need for corporate transparency and prioritization of human rights. Concerns linger about forced labor in the electric vehicle industry's supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:27 IST
Volkswagen's Departure from East Turkistan Sparks Human Rights Dialogue
Representivate Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has applauded Volkswagen's announcement to sell its plant in East Turkistan, an area where the international company has faced backlash over alleged ties to forced labor. This decision is timely, as it comes amidst increasing global scrutiny and allegations regarding human rights abuses in the region, including the use of Uyghur forced labor.

For years, the WUC has been vocal about these issues, calling for Volkswagen's withdrawal since 2019. The organization praised this move but stressed the importance of transparency. Gheyur Qurban, director of the WUC Berlin office, stated that Volkswagen's decision cannot be separated from documented allegations of forced labour. He urged companies like Volkswagen to consider the moral implications of their business actions.

Despite the positive nature of Volkswagen's withdrawal, the WUC underlined the broader message it sends: businesses must prioritize human rights over profits. Their campaign against Volkswagen has involved protests, media outreach, and direct dialogue with the company. International organizations like Human Rights Watch have criticized Volkswagen's failure to address forced labour, highlighting persistent concerns in the automotive industry's shift to EVs, where forced labour links remain in the supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024