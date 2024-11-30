Volkswagen's Departure from East Turkistan Sparks Human Rights Dialogue

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has applauded Volkswagen's announcement to sell its plant in East Turkistan, an area where the international company has faced backlash over alleged ties to forced labor. This decision is timely, as it comes amidst increasing global scrutiny and allegations regarding human rights abuses in the region, including the use of Uyghur forced labor.

For years, the WUC has been vocal about these issues, calling for Volkswagen's withdrawal since 2019. The organization praised this move but stressed the importance of transparency. Gheyur Qurban, director of the WUC Berlin office, stated that Volkswagen's decision cannot be separated from documented allegations of forced labour. He urged companies like Volkswagen to consider the moral implications of their business actions.

Despite the positive nature of Volkswagen's withdrawal, the WUC underlined the broader message it sends: businesses must prioritize human rights over profits. Their campaign against Volkswagen has involved protests, media outreach, and direct dialogue with the company. International organizations like Human Rights Watch have criticized Volkswagen's failure to address forced labour, highlighting persistent concerns in the automotive industry's shift to EVs, where forced labour links remain in the supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)